Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,332 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the quarter. Lumentum comprises 2.5% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Lumentum worth $13,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LITE. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 18.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 40.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 49.0% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 34,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 33.2% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $80.79 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

