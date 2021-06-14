Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Given Hold Rating at Numis Securities

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDEV. Shore Capital cut shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Frontier Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

LON FDEV traded up GBX 80 ($1.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,400 ($31.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,787. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £944.26 million and a P/E ratio of 53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,862.20.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

