Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,030

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Frontier Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

FDEV traded up GBX 80 ($1.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,400 ($31.36). 106,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £944.26 million and a PE ratio of 53.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,862.20. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

