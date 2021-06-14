Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDEV. Shore Capital lowered shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON FDEV traded up GBX 80 ($1.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,400 ($31.36). 106,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,787. The company has a market capitalization of £944.26 million and a PE ratio of 53.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,862.20. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

