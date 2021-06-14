FTC Solar, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FTC Solar in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTCI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

FTCI stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

