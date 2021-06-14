FUD.finance (FUD) Price Reaches $9.26 on Top Exchanges

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. FUD.finance has a market cap of $218,672.12 and approximately $39.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for about $9.26 or 0.00022935 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00062932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.69 or 0.00789506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.38 or 0.07965558 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

