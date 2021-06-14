Function X Tops 1-Day Volume of $308,252.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. Function X has a total market cap of $135.18 million and $308,252.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,091.93 or 0.99729783 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00032373 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008673 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00063500 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002559 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006223 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
