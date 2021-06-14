Function X Tops 1-Day Volume of $308,252.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. Function X has a total market cap of $135.18 million and $308,252.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,091.93 or 0.99729783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00032373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00063500 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002559 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,935,077 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.