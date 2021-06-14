Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $576,745.69

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $576,745.69 and $1.08 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00061560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00165873 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00185212 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.50 or 0.01048486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,137.99 or 0.99844359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,964,864 coins and its circulating supply is 1,019,609 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

