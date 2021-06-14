FUNToken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.59 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $226.51 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.35 or 0.00797443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00084517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.39 or 0.08021246 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

