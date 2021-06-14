Furucombo (COMBO) Price Tops $0.62

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001528 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $2.80 million and $484,108.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00062890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00168323 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00185788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.64 or 0.01034341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,432.39 or 1.00135367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

