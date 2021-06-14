Fuse Network (FUSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.65 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $4.65 million and $483,866.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00166387 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00186320 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.12 or 0.01060757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,430.58 or 1.00175580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars.

