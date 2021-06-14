Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 13th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on FUTU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

FUTU traded up $8.95 on Monday, reaching $154.40. The company had a trading volume of 134,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,382. Futu has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.72.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Futu will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Futu by 16.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

