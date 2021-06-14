Future (LON:FUTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,024.10

Future plc (LON:FUTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,024.10 ($39.51) and last traded at GBX 3,020.08 ($39.46), with a volume of 16285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,952 ($38.57).

Several research firms have commented on FUTR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,808.75 ($36.70).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,498.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

