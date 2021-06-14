Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Future plc (LON:FUTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,808.75 ($36.70).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of Future stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total transaction of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 3,006 ($39.27) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,498.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,138 ($14.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,024.10 ($39.51).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

