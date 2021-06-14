FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to post sales of $14.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.86 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $13.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $59.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.49 million to $60.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $61.24 million, with estimates ranging from $59.93 million to $62.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 854,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after buying an additional 25,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FVCB opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $242.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.40.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

