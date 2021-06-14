FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Aon plc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AON in a report issued on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will earn $10.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

AON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $250.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85. AON has a 12 month low of $177.21 and a 12 month high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

