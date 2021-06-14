FY2021 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Campbell Soup in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

CPB stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

