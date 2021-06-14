FY2021 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Boosted by Analyst

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a report released on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:GSL opened at $20.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.18. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $20.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

