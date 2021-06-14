FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $3.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.09.

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$52.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$49.30. The company has a market cap of C$14.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$76.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

