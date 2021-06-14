FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sio Gene Therapies in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.