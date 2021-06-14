FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Chewy in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $74.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3,737.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.81. Chewy has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $120.00.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $22,318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 758.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 502.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

