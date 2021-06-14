FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Increased by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.26.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $42.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after buying an additional 1,502,724 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,722,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,448,000 after buying an additional 29,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,967,000.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

