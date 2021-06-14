FY2024 EPS Estimates for H.I.S. Co., Ltd. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of H.I.S. in a research report issued on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H.I.S.’s FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HISJF opened at $21.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14. H.I.S. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

