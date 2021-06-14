FY2024 EPS Estimates for Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Square Enix in a report issued on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.
