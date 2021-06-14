FYDcoin (FYD) One Day Volume Hits $96.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $882,674.56 and $96.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 113.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 572,476,568 coins and its circulating supply is 544,659,841 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.