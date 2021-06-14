Gala Price Reaches $0.0101 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $70.46 million and approximately $596,042.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.07 or 0.00781649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00083060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.21 or 0.07877536 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

