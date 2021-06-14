Galatasaray Fan Token Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $6.31 or 0.00015563 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $22.14 million and $918,412.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00167408 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00185491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.45 or 0.01039126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,614.69 or 1.00138956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

