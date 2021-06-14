Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

GLPEY stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -466.67%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.