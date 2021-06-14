GAMB (GMB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24,953.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GAMB has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $12.29 million and $24,953.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.03 or 0.00788325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.51 or 0.07951966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00083250 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

