Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.83. 499,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,490. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

