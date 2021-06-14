Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) Insider Acquires £39,600 in Stock

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) insider Mark Blandford acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65).
Shares of LON GMR opened at GBX 37.83 ($0.49) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13. Gaming Realms plc has a 52-week low of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.85 ($0.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.84.
Gaming Realms Company Profile
