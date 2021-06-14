GAPS (GAP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $227.00

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One GAPS coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAPS has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $227.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,518.40 or 1.00237231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00062778 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000932 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002553 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000121 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

