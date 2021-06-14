Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Acquires 42,425 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 120.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Cable One comprises 1.3% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned 1.29% of Cable One worth $142,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Cable One by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cable One by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,830,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,803.95. 37 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,783.30.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

