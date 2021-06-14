Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Buys 33,533 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVF. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EVF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,387. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

