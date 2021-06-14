Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Cuts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 48.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 588,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,474,000 after acquiring an additional 102,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.47. 3,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,190. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

