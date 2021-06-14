Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Cuts Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media makes up about 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned about 0.21% of Outfront Media worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 468,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $16,744,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

