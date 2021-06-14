Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,283 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 3.9% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $426,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.63.

NYSE:MLM traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $350.04. 1,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,204. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.32 and a 52-week high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

