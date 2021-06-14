Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,020 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $331,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 201,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

FMX traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.39. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $86.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.5771 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.