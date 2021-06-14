Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,422.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,194. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,441.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,313.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

