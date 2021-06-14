Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $468.84 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511,309 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.3% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $468,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.69. 209,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,130,140. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

