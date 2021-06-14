Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Lowers Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC trimmed its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. Crane makes up about 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Crane worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC grew its position in Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Crane by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crane by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.69. 61 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,756. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.