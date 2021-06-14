Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 183,657 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 183,657 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 2.7% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Comcast worth $299,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2,282.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $141,326,000 after buying an additional 2,583,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.56. 150,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,632,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $259.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.