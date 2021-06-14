Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 2,052 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

DOV traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $150.57. 1,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.61. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

