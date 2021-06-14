Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 21,400 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.41. 22,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,250. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.