Garlicoin (GRLC) Hits Market Cap of $8.42 Million

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 53.3% against the dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $16,044.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 63,747,181 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

