Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor Sells 41,508 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 41,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $348,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Master Fund Lp Attestor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 45,470 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $355,120.70.

On Monday, June 7th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 101,400 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $819,312.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 94,761 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $808,311.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $137,040.75.

On Friday, May 28th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,814. The stock has a market cap of $615.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Garrett Motion stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

