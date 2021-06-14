Gary McGrath Buys 32 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider Gary McGrath acquired 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £152 ($198.59).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Gary McGrath sold 15,616 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23), for a total value of £74,488.32 ($97,319.47).

Shares of LON ZTF traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 470 ($6.14). 5,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,405. Zotefoams plc has a 52 week low of GBX 342 ($4.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 430.27. The stock has a market cap of £228.52 million and a PE ratio of 32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTF shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

