Gas (GAS) Reaches Market Cap of $81.70 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Gas has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.07 or 0.00019888 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $81.70 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00055038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00159793 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00183052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $418.57 or 0.01032026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.28 or 0.99890927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.