Gatechain Token (GT) Hits Market Cap of $45.63 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.35 or 0.00797443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00084517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.39 or 0.08021246 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

