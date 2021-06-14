GBS Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 21st (NYSE:GBS)

GBS’s (NYSE:GBS) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 21st. GBS had issued 1,270,589 shares in its public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $21,600,013 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NYSE:GBS opened at $4.31 on Monday. GBS has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GBS stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of GBS at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

