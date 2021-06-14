GBS Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 21st (NYSE:GBS)

GBS’s (NYSE:GBS) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 21st. GBS had issued 1,270,589 shares in its public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $21,600,013 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Shares of NYSE:GBS opened at $4.31 on Monday. GBS has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90.
GBS (NYSE:GBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
GBS Company Profile
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.
